Brandon, South Dakota

Barry DeSmet, 60, of Brandon, South Dakota, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian burial was Friday, March 16, at Risen Savior Catholic Church, Brandon, with inurnment in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Larchwood, Iowa.

Barry Joseph DeSmet was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Sioux Falls, to Alvin and Darlene (Schulte) DeSmet. He grew up in Larchwood and graduated from﻿ West Lyon Community School. He attended Northwest Iowa Community College for carpentry.

On Nov. 4, 1978, he married Joan Krejci. The couple moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked in construction. After 18 years, they moved to Minnetonka, Minnesota, where he worked as a copier technician. In 2004, they moved to Brandon and he worked for A & B Business. In 2008, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Rachel; his mother of Larchwood; grandmother, Emma DeSmet-Lucas, and eight siblings, Deb, Dave, Wayne, Carolyn, Pam, Sharon, Tony and Joe; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.