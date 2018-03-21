Preparing for showtime





West Lyon seventh and eighth graders have been busy preparing for the junior high musical, “Toy Camp.” The musical will be performed at West Lyon Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Despsite missing three practices because of winter weather, the kids have made up for those missed practices by being even more focused and dedicated at the other scheduled rehearsals.

Trish Lombard co-directs the musical with Katy Des Enfants and had to find a musical that would make a good fit for her students. She decided on “Toy Camp,” a similar theme to the popular kids movie, “Toy Story,” which was something the students had suggested. “We always have a big crew of kids who audition, and I want to make sure we have parts for everybody, so I chose this musical because it would lend itself to creating parts for students,” said Lombard. “How fun to add other toys to the mix.”

