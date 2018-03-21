Recycle more, throw away less

jhommes@ncppub.com

Residents in Lyon County can now recycle more items than ever before as the result of a partnership between Northwest Iowa Area Solid Waste Agency & Recycling in Sheldon and Van’s Sanitation and Recycling in LeMars.

What it means for residents:

In addition to all of the items you’ve always been able to recycle, you can now recycle things such as paper and plastic cups, toilet paper rolls, plastic grocery bags, Ziploc food bags, empty prescription bottles, and empty aerosol cans, as well as plastic toys and polystyrene flower pots. A few common items, such as styrofoam products and glass items, are still not accepted, however.

