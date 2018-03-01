



Warren H. Parker, age 97 of Revere, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 at his home in Revere. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 26 at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Lamberton Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Warren H. Parker was born November 23, 1920 to Charles and Gertrude (Small) Parker in Becker, Minnesota. He was baptized at the Church of Christ in Lamberton at the age of thirteen. He attended school at District 77. Warren served in the U.S. Army, 211 M.P. Company as Corporal from 1942-1945 in the Pacific Theater. Warren farmed following his honorable discharge from the service. On December 3, 1946, Warren was united in marriage to Ollie Blegen. He then worked on the railroad, drove cream truck, egg truck, and bought a tiling machine with his father-in-law Ole Blegen in 1952. Warren was still tiling at age 89. He loved tiling so it was not work to him. He helped his son Scott filling ditch when he could, and even operated a dozer at 96 years old. Warren loved his church, enjoyed visiting with people, and loved it when the grand and great-grandchildren came and stayed. Grandpa loved to give them rides on his Can-Am. Warren loved to eat lutefisk, and always left everyone saying, “Remember Jesus.” He served on the city council, church board, and was a Legion member. He loved making big boy toys in his shop. He also loved woodworking and made scale model stagecoaches and horses, wooden airplanes, and decorating the house with the pieces he made.

﻿Warren is survived by his wife Ollie “Norsk” Parker of Revere; children: Scott (Lee) of Revere, Curt (Kellie) of Lathrop, MO, Todd of Lathrop, MO, and Jay (Christine) of Nicollet, MN; 9 grandchildren: Shane (Michelle), Justin (Sarah), Nick (Kaycee), Trevor (Natasha), Charity (Patrick) Hatcher, Alisha Parker, Tanner, Tyler, and Noah Parker; 9 great-grandchildren: Austin, Riley, Millie, Mason, Kenzie, Maddie, Elle, Jonah, and Adelyn; many nieces; nephews; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Donald, Orel, Lorraine, Maxine, Charles “Bud”, and Myron.