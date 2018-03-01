Pastor Kenneth Arthur Johnson





Private services for Kenneth Johnson, age 76, were held Friday, February 16, 2018. Ken was buried next to his wife, Donna, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. The family wishes to acknowledge the many lives Ken touched during his years in the ministry.

Kenneth Arthur Johnson was born July 3, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Vera Johnson. He graduated from Farmingdale High School and St. Olaf College. He then went to Luther Seminary in St. Paul.

As a Lutheran minister, Ken served several parishes including: Castle Rock, WA, Westbrook, MN, Atwater, MN, Cottonwood, MN and Clearwater, MN, where he started Rejoice Lutheran Church.

Kenneth is survived by his four children, Jennifer (Brian) Christopherson of Apple Valley, Christopher (Leah) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Leah (LaDell) Windom of Ramsey and Dana (Justin) Douglas of Farmington; ten grandchildren, Stephen Johnson, Ellen Christopherson, JanLouise Johnson, Nathan Christopherson, Thomas Christopherson, Matthew Johnson, Carly Douglas, Nolan Douglas, Alayna Windom and Adryana Windom; sister, Marilyn (Tom) Mungo of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna.