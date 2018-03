Leaders from Minnesota involved with the Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) programs attended the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) YF&R Conference held in Reno, Nevada, February 16-19. AJ Quade of Cottonwood County was among the nearly 1,000 participants who attending the conference. Quade represented the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) in the National YF&R Collegiate Discussion Meet.