School bus driver behind the scene

When watching the school bus traveling down a country road, a state highway or an interstate road, what is your first thought? Do you wonder what school the bus is from or why the students are traveling in the bus? Our thoughts are often on the children riding the bus.

But what about the driver who faithfully gets up early enough Monday through Friday to cover his bus route and then takes the same route in the afternoon after school classes are dismissed? Usually it’s possible to set a clock when the bus passes your residence. Since Governor Dayton has declared February 28 school bus driver appreciation day, the Sentinel Tribune wants to recognize the men and women who often have a thankless occupation.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.