Walnut Grove Loggers Youth Wrestling Tournament





The Walnut Grove Loggers set a new record for their youth wrestling tournament. There were 223 preschool thru 6th gra﻿de wrestlers attending the 2018 youth wrestling tournament. The old record was set two years ago with a mark of 217. They came from near and far. Here is a list of towns / clubs that students came from to wrestle in our tournament. They came from Mountain Lake, Minneota, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Windom, Redwood Falls, Wabasso, Red Rock Central, St. James, Mankato, Flat Earth (Jackson-Lakefield), Vesta, Worthington, New Ulm, Marshall, Westbrook Walnut Grove, Fulda, Slayton, Canby, Lake Crystal, Nicollet, Lake Benton, Pipestone, Adrian, Luverne, Hutchinson, Norwood / Young America, St. Peter, Bigelow, Tyler, Olivia, Granite Falls, Martin County West / Fairmont, Springfield, Truman, Rushmore, Blue Earth, Sheldon Iowa, and Plymouth, MN.