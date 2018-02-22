OOPS! We goofed last week





Somehow, thanks to modern technology in publishing, unknown mistakes can be made. The photo beside this apology is the one that was supposed to be in last week’s paper. It wasn’t Jake Jenni﻿ges’ fault, but it WAS, in some way, the Sentinel computers’ error. I understand how Walnut Grove residents were displeased with what they saw and contacted Jake. The sign is beautiful, and they had a reason to be disturbed.

After several emails back and forth between Jake and the Sentinel office, the newspaper computer, via a cell phone, received the correct photo that you are seeing today.