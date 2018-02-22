



Carolyn Van Loh/Editor

cvanloh@ncppub.com

Westbrook/Walnut Grove— The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February 19 – 23 as School Board Recognition Week in Minnesota as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function as elected board of education plays in our society. District 2898 is joining all public-school districts across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Week to honor local board members for commitment to Westbrook and Walnut Grove, as well as their children.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.