Superintendent pool narrowed





The West Lyon Community School District will conduct interviews to select a superintendent of schools for the 2018-2019 school year. Four candidates, chosen by the board of education at its regular meeting Feb. 13, will be interviewed Feb. 20 and 22.

Les Douma of Douma Consulting worked with the board of education and focus groups, consisting of teachers, support staff, parents/community members and administration, to narrow the pool of candidates to four.

Those selected to be interviewed include Mark Dorhout, principal at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Middle School; Doug Jiskoot, principal at West Lyon High School; Shawn Kreman, Iowa Valley High School principal, and Dr. Kevin Lein, Prairie Lakes AEA regional administrator.

Dorhout and Jiskoot will be interviewed by the board and focus groups Feb. 20. Kreman and Lein will be interviewed Feb. 22. It’s the board’s intention to select a superintendent and offer a contract following interviews Feb. 22.

