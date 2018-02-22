Love in the air at Fellowship Village





Residents at Fellowship Village celebrated Valentine’s Day last week with two events. Monday night, Fellowship Village staff, organized by Suzanne Meendering, hosted a special dinner to which residents could invite a guest. Over 75 residents and guests were treated to a roast beef dinner, dessert and sparkling cider. On Valentine’s Day, residents gathered for refreshments and games provided by staff, organized by Laura Gilbertson. They shared valentines and enjoyed a surprise visit by The All Nighters, a barbershop quartet, who provided musical selections.

Information provided by Lisa Pedersen Fellowhip Village.)