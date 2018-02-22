



Master Pork

Partner

sarahm@ncppub.com

The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach have named Chad Berentschot of Inwood a Master Pork Partner for 2017. This award is given to individuals who positively impact their production systems and show commitment to the We Care ethical principles.

Berentschot has been employed with Pipestone Systems three years. Although he didn’t start out in a supervisory position, he has now worked his way into a position where he supervises nine other employees. “A supervisory position was a goal when I was hired,” Berentschot said. His position allows him to travel in northwest Iowa, as well as South Dakota and Minnesota working with hog producers and uses his 25 years of pork production knowledge to educate and enhance production. He and his team implement health protocols, feed budgets, and production records to help owners increase production and operations. “That’s probably my favorite part of the job,” said Berentschot. “I enjoy my relationships with the growers, and making sure the hogs are healthy and have a good environment,” he adds.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.