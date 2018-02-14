Darla Mae Yotter, age 73, of Grove City, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at the Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at the Dassel Church of Christ with Pastor Chris Halstead officiating at the service. The interment will be held in the Spring at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. ﻿

Darla Mae (Kopperud) Yotter, the daughter of Sherman and Louella (O’Halloran) Kopperud, was born on March 23, 1944, in Tracy, Minnesota. Darla was baptized and later confirmed in the Christian faith. She was previously a member of Newport Lutheran Church and was a member the Dassel Church of Christ. She grew up in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, where she graduated from the Walnut Grove High School in 1962. After graduating from high school, Darla continued her education by attending the Mankato Business College.

Darla moved to St. Paul and was employed by St. Paul Book and Stationary as a Comptometer Operator. On April 8, 1967, Darla was united in marriage to Allen Dean Yotter in St. Paul. Together they made their home in numerous places in Minnesota. In 2015 they moved to Grove City, where they have since resided.

Darla was compassionate, caring and loved to care for children. She operated her own daycare for many years. She enjoyed shopping and browsing in stores, as well as nature, fishing, and bird watching. Allen and Darla and their family have taken numerous camping trips around the country and have worn out tents and campers. She deeply loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Yotter, of Grove City, Minnesota; children, Dawn (Chris) Baldus, of Charles City, Iowa; Dennis (Sheila) Yotter, of South West City, Missouri; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Kopperud, of Hopkins, Minnesota and Jim (Deb) Kopperud, of Zimmerman, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.