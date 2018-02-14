City Council OK’s Annexation on Fir Avenue

tmerchant@ncppub.com

Westbrook — The Westbrook City Council held a public hearing at their last regular meeting. Larry Anderson, representing Westbrook Township, was on hand to add his perspective on the annexation of property located on the east side of Fir Avenue. Contractors Matt Jackels and David Schneider are purchasing 3.5 acres approximately 150 feet deep and about 1000 feet in length for future development.

At the present time, they have one person interested in building a single-family dwelling in the new development. Jackels says he and his partner eventually hope to build more duplex homes along that strip of land. The council approved the annexation of the property.

Roger Knudson of Westbrook Township asked the council if he could have his parcel of land that is annexed to the city un-annexed. He has about 13 acres on the southeast side of the city. He says he does not benefit from having the land in the city because it is taxed at a higher rate than it would be if it were in the township. The council took no action on his request, saying it would probably set a precedent that would be a problem with other annexed parcels of agricultural land in the city. At any rate, his request was deemed a separate issue that has no bearing on the annexation hearing.

