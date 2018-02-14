



The Walnut Grove EDA is taking the lead on a project to update the Welcome Signs on the east and west entry into Walnut Grove on Highway 14. The current welcome signs have deteriorated rapidly over the past few years and the EDA feels like now is the right time to replace them. The plan is to remove the current welcome signs and replace them with carved wood signs very similar to the signs that the City of Lamberton has on Highway 14. The signs will have a Little House on the Prairie theme. The initial design for the signs was created by Walnut Grove residents Ed Fornberg and Pam Steffen. The City of Walnut Grove will be tasked with installing the signs and maintaining them in the future.

The EDA will be working to raise funds for the project over the next couple months. Any person or organization that is interested in supporting the new Welcome Signs should contact EDA members Jacob Jenniges at (507)-859-2151 or Dave Hoyt at (507)-859-2552.