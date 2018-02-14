



Brightening days one cup at a time

A cup of coffee is usually synonymous with getting the day started. A group of West Lyon students not only brighten the days of their teachers with a fresh coffee, warm welcome and a wide smile, but also build life skills in the process.

Not Your Average Joe is a group of students, under the direction of Katie Vander Sanden and Kristina Tracy, who sell coffee each morning at school. Vander Sanden started the coffee club three years ago in hopes to build life skills within her students. “It gives them a chance to learn a skill that they can use in life. It brings learning out of the classroom and into real-life situations,” she said. Students learn a variety of skills from completing a checklist to making sure delivery is made and orders are correct. “The parents are very appreciative and supportive and the students love it and look forward to it,” exclaimed Vander Sanden.

