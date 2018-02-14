At the corner of home and health





There is a battle being waged among the older population — the fight to continue to live independently at home as long as possible. For some, illness and injury can pose a threat to that goal. A new company now offering services in Lyon County hopes to change that.

InHome Fitness Solutions was launched in July 2017 in the Iowa Great Lakes area by Tyson Dukes to assist clients in remaining safe in their home for as long as possible and to decrease the risk of serious injury related to falls. Certified senior fitness specialists implement five core programs in the comfort of clients’ homes. “I wanted to build a company that was more proactive in nature,” said Dukes. “Instead of waiting for something bad to happen, we want to try and help clients maintain their strength and balance and prevent those things.”

