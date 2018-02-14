Farmers, FFA members attend crop fair





Many Lyon County farmers as well as FFA students from Central Lyon, West Lyon and George-Little Rock attended a crop fair at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids Thursday, Feb. 8. The event was hosted by the Iowa Corn Growers Association in partnership with local business sponsors and featured speakers Naomi Blohm and Greg Thessen, as well as Chuck Sjogren and Greg Ver Steeg of Sudenga Industries.

Blohm attempted to give some hope to area farmers as she talked about how the grain market is likely to rebound in the not-so-distant future. She factored in things like the weather and the world economy, particularly in other major countries, as she discussed the different things that can affect grain prices, especially corn, here in the United States.

