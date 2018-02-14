River Valley Players get set for ‘Big Fish’





The River Valley Players will perform the musical, “Big Fish” Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Jessica Van Roekel, who lives on a farm in western Lyon County, is set to play the part of Sandra Bloom, one of the production’s main characters.

“’Big Fish’ is really the story of a father and son and their relationship,” said Van Roekel. “My character is Sandra, and she is the wife to Edward and the mother of Will. Sandra is really concerned about the relationship between her husband and their son, and it’s really important to her that they experience some reconciliation, and so she kind of walks this fine line of supporting her husband and son while encouraging healing in their relationship.”

