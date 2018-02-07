Deloras Sammons

Deloras L. Rue was born on March 13, 1914 in Lucan, MN to the late Halver and Caroline (Kormann) Rue. Her mother died during childbirth when she was only 6 years old, but she was blessed with a younger sister, Caroline and younger brother, DeVon.

Deloras’ father remarried and she had seven new step-brothers and sisters, as well as 2 half-sisters added to the family, while living on a farm outside of Lucan.

She was united in marriage to Jack Raveling in 1936 and they settled in Walnut Grove, MN and raised their three children. Unfortunately, Deloras then lost Jack in 1969. She was remarried to Pete Sammons in the early 1970’s and she gained five step-children through this union.

She kept very busy with farming, and gardening, and canning the produce. But she enjoyed her time as a homemaker, taking care of her large family, and was known for her wonderful cooking and baking. Deloras also found time for sewing, and enjoyed fishing with her husband and friends, as well as traveling, spending winters in Arizona. She lost Pete in 2000 and eventually moved up to Randall, MN to live with her daughter, Carol.

Deloras is survived by her son, Jon “Jack” (Betty) Raveling of Payson, AZ; daughters, Carol (Jerry) Saxton, Randall, MN; Peggy (John) DeBates, Sun Lakes, AZ and Apple Valley, MN; sister, Caroline Danielowski, Lamberton, MN; half-sister, Donna Munson, Walnut Grove, MN; sisters-in-law, Delpha Rue, Concord, CA and Faye Hanson, Walnut Grove, MN; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; and many step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, DeVon Rue; half-sister, Darlene R﻿ue; step-son, David Sammons; several step-siblings and other family.