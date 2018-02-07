



A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Storden, MN at 11:00 AM for Berniece Garnet Olson. Pastor Marcille Jensen officiated. Interment at Jeffers Cemetery, Jeffers, MN.

Garnet Olson was born on January 6, 1933, in Jeffers, Minnesota to the late Harley S. and Anna E. (Carter) Carter. She was baptized at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers and later was confirmed in that same church. Berniece received her early education in Red Rock Country School and later completed her education at the Jeffers High School.

Berniece was united in marriage to Albert Messenbrink on March 15, 1949 in Jeffers; this marriage was later dissolved. She married Eugene Olson October 10, 1982 in Sleepy Eye. Eugene passed away on July 5, 1993. Through the years, Berniece worked at various jobs in Storden and Westbrook. Berniece was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden. For the past four years, Berniece was a resident at the Good Samaritan Home in Westbrook and passed away there on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2018 at the age of 85 years.

Berniece is survived by her two sons, Thomas Messenbrink Sr. and special friend Gail Ann Hartle, Avoca; and his children Lisa (Everett) Lingleo, Riverton, IL, Thomas (Desiree) Messenbrink, Jr., Sioux Falls, SD and Miranda Messenbrink, Brandon, SD; Scott (Judy) Messenbrink, Pine, CO; and his son, Aaron (Amber) Messenbrink, Colorado; son-in-law, Leo Hofstadter, Dovray; and his children Curt (Christine) Hofstadter, Jacksonville, FL, Chis Hofstadter, Wasilla, AK, Nathan (Shannon) Hofstadter, Ankeny, IA; fifteen great grandchildren; one brother Curt (Gerri) Carter, Jeffers; and many nieces and nephews.

Berniece is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Olson; daughter, Leslie Hofstadter; grandson, Adam Messenbrink; daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Messenbrink; and seven sisters, Lorayne Caauwe, Barbara Hartwick, Marjorie Smith, Iris Knutson, Dawn Schmidt, June Cook and Joye Heckert.

Memorials preferred to the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden.