



Arlo Walter Gertner, age 80 years, 1 month and 23 days of Westbrook, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 9 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church Friday. Interment will be in the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery-Rosehill Township at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Windom Area Chordhustlers or Westbrook Lions.

Arlo Walter Gertner was born December 10, 1937 to Gustav and Anna (Wolter) Gertner in Windom, MN. Arlo was raised on the Family farm in Rosehill Township south of Westbrook, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Arlo graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955. He graduated from Waldorf College, Mankato Business College and Jackson Vo-Tech. He was a hobby and dairy farmer, worked at Fingerhut and repaired appliances (and just about anything else) during his life.

On September 1, 1959, he married his college sweetheart Karyl Lindorff in Mankato, MN. They lived in Rosehill Township, where they raised their 5 children. They enjoyed farm life together milking cows and raising all kinds of animals and fowl. Arlo was a singer, he was a tenor with the Windom Area Chordhustlers Barbershop chorus for over 40 years, sang in church choir and the Joyful Sound. He was a township treasurer and in the Lions Club. During his life he enjoyed bowling league, auctions, camping, riding horse and buggy, fishing, hatching eggs, watching Vikings and the Twins games.

﻿Arlo loved his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 58 years and 5 months Karyl Karmen; children: Kim Kaveney (Pat), Cleveland, MN, their children Nick and Katie Kaveney. Karla Schutz (Tom), Prior Lake, MN, their children: Kaylan Johnson (Matt), great grandchildren Kenley and Karter Johnson; Jacob (Andrea) Schutz; Jordan (Anna) Schutz. Kami Kurtenbach (Reece), Brookings, SD, their children: Kalli, Kariah, Kirstie and Kinsey Kurtenbach. Garth Gertner (Gina), Prior Lake, MN, their children: Zachary and Kaia Gertner. Kari Klepper (Mark), Pflugerville, TX, their children: Jace, Kamryn and Kassidy Klepper. Survived by siblings Darwin Gertner (Dorothy), St. Peter, MN, Elroy Gertner (Dot), Papillion, NE, Mardella Olson (Bob), Dovray, MN and Corlys Knudson (Bob), Marshall, MN; sisters-in-law: Janice Gertner, Walnut Grove, MN, Betty Gertner, Altoona, WI, Karen Reedstrom, Horseshoe Bend, AR; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rodney Gertner and Willis Gertner, brother-in-law Don Reedstrom, and sister-in-law Doreen Gertner.