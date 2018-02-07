Break-in at Milroy School and Elevator update

tmerchant@ncppub.com

MILROY — Information received by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department furthered the investigation into recent burglaries in Milroy. Suspects in the burglaries were developed; members of the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown-Lyon-Renville Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Milroy on Thursday afternoon January 25. Property was recovered from the burglary and a suspect was taken into custody for the burglary of the Farmers Co-op Association Elevator and is being held in the Redwood County Jail on this matter. Charges are pending,﻿ and the burglaries are still under investigation.