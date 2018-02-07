Jason Bakke chosen 2017-2018 Assistant Principal of the Year





Jason Bakke, dean of students at Century Middle School in Lakeville, has been named this years’ recipient of the Minnesota Assistant Principal of the Year Award, and is now eligible to be considered for the National Assistant Principal of the Year honors.

Jason has been at Lakeville for the past 13 years and has been part of many dynamic changes that have positively impacted school climate and student achievement. Staff members share that work on two critical initiatives, WIN (What I Need) and a strong model for PLCs have been critical to both staff and student growth.

Several students and parents noted the creation of the Panther Prep Program that supplements classroom instruction each month as a model of innovation and inspiration.

Student leaders say Mr. Bakke’s daily greeting of “It’s a great day to be a Panther” motivates them to excel.

Bakke is a 1991 graduate of Westbrook High School.