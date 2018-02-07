Winter springs to life on the farm





cvanloh@ncppub.com

February 2 began with the temperature below O; it was a partly sunny day—not a partly cloudy day. Russell Gundermann and a worker were in one of Gundermann’s barns designed to fit the needs of a quickly growing flock of sheep. It’s lambing season!

A sheep-shearing story recently appeared in the Sentinel Tribune. A few weeks before lambing season, ewes were sheared because the soon-to-be-born lamb and its mother are more comfortable without the binding, heavy wool coat.

