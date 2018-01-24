



94

Inwood, Iowa

Doris Koch, 94, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 23, at United Church of Christ, Larchwood, with interment in the Larchwood Cemetery.

Doris Virginia Middlen was born Oct. 18, 1923, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Max and Anna (Hohman) Middlen. She grew up in the Larchwood area. After graduating from Larchwood High School in 1941, she attended Normal School and was certified as a teacher. She taught in the Klondike #3 country school. She also spent a summer in San Francisco processing prisoners of war.

On Aug. 8, 1946, she married Orlo Koch. They made their home near Larchwood and lived there until 1973 when they moved to town. Her husband passed away in 1990. She continued living in Larchwood until 2013 when she moved to assisted living in Inwood. She eventually moved to Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Survivors include her daughters, Jeannnine (David) Hoeft of Union, Missouri, and Donna Langenhorst of Larchwood; son, Paul Koch of Larchwood; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Joel Middlen of Larchwood; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant brother; brother, Orlan Middlen; daughter-in-law, Sherry Koch,﻿ and son-in-law, David Langenhorst.