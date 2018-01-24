



Grace Haverhals, 91, of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at Hudson Care and Rehab Center, Hudson, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 20, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Center, with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center.

Grace J. Vander Lugt was born July 25, 1926, at Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Gerrit and Bertha (Kooi) Vander Lugt. She attended country school through eighth grade.

On Feb. 12, 1947, she married Severt Haverhals and farmed northwest of Hawarden 62 years. They moved into Sioux Center in 1989. Her husband passed away in April 2007.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Gil) Van De Stroet of Inwood, Iowa, Mike (Hazel) Haverhals of Hawarden, Lorna (Bob) Huyser of Hull, Iowa, Jeff (Rhonda) Haverhals of Harrisburg, South Dakota, and Dawn (Bill) Kitchenmaster of Lake Andes, South Dakota; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Annetta) Van﻿der Lugt of Grand Rapids, Michigan; sisters, Lois Hooyer of Sioux Center and Dorothy Bennett of Grand Rapids; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ray (Esther) Vander Lugt; sister, Margaret (Andy) Vander Stoep; two great-grandsons; in-laws, Tony Hooyer, Ann (Pete) Vos, Bertha Haverhals, Henrietta (Wilbur) Huenink and Nellie (Marvin) Huenink.