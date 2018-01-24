Henry Van De Stroet





88

Inwood, Iowa

Henry C. Van De Stroet, 88, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at Hegg Health Center, Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 18, at Faith Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Henry C. Van De Stroet was born Dec. 29, 1929, near Fairview, South Dakota, the son of John and Effie (Van Grootheest) Van De Stroet.

On Jan. 2, 1952, he married Antonia Bronkhorst. They made their home on a farm near Fairview. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Upon returning home, the couple continued life on the farm. After retiring, the couple moved to Rock Valley.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Teresa (Greg) Vanden Bosch of Hull, Iowa, and Janice (Darwan) Scholten of Boyden, Iowa; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Tillie (Wilbur) Zylstra of Fairview, Cora (Jacob) Van Beek of Rock Valley, Albertha (Anton) Kampen of Canton, South Dakota, and Betty (Arnold) Zomermaand of Inwood; two brothers, Mace (Carol) Van De Stroet and Gilbert (Sharon) Van De Stroet, all﻿ of Inwood; and a sister-in-law, Leona Van De Stroet of Jasper, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerrit.