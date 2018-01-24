Gwendolyn Valkenaar





Gwen Valkenaar, 99, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Dougherty Hospice House.

Funeral mass was Saturday, Jan. 20, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Sioux Falls

Gwendolyn Marie Harvey was born May 14, 1918,near Valley Springs, South Dakota, to Leonard and Nellie (Tyne) Harvey. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Larchwood, Iowa, and from SDSU in Brookings with a math major. She taught school in Chancellor, South Dakota, Amboy, Minnesota, and Axtell Park Junior High in Sioux Falls, retiring in 1988.

On April 11, 1942, she married Wilfred G. Valkenaar. She traveled with her husband in the military until they settled in Sioux Falls in 1948. After retirement, she volunteered at O’Gorman High over 20 years tutoring algebra and geometry students.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Ronald) Carlson; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, James (Helen) Lynn of California; brother-in-law, Durwood Lidke of Sioux Falls, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, James Lynn; husband; her son, Alan; brother, Donald Harvey; sister, Irene Fraser, and﻿ sisters-in-law, Fern Lidke and Violet Watters.