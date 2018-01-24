Inwood welcomes new postmaster





mklein@ncppub.com

After many years of Joseph Lloyd being Inwood’s postmaster, as of Jan. 8, residents in the area started seeing a new face in the Inwood Post Office. Bringing 15 years of experience with the U.S. Postal Service, Alisha Roozenboom of Hills, Minnesota, is the new postmaster.

Roozenboom is not the first of her family to work for the post office. Her grandmother, Dora Roozenboom, retired as the postmaster from Hills, her mother, Eunice Roozenboom, is currently the Dakotas district complement coordinator in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her brother, Clint Roozenboom, is the manager of maintenance on all machines at the plant, also in Sioux Falls. According to Roozenboom, “I was going to be a teacher. I started working on my generals when my mom suggested to my brother and I to take the test, which at the time was all that was needed to apply. At first, we were both like, no, because you work in the post office. But we did it. Within a few months we had gotten our letters. Sioux Falls had a position open, I liked the pay, so I took it and the rest is history.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.