



A Celebration of Life was held at Bethany Lutheran Church, Storden, MN, on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. for Merle “Mike” Ahlrichs. Pastor Marcille Jensen officiated. Masonic rites were held Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Storden Community Center. Military honors by the Herbert-Reese American Legion Post, Storden, MN.

Merle “Mike” William Ahlrichs was born at home in Pomeroy, Iowa on January 10, 1935 to the late William and Grace (Peters) Ahlrichs. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Palmer Iowa High School. He then served in the United States Air Force until being honorably discharged.

On January 3, 1959, Mike was united in marriage to Shirley Pelz in Manson, Iowa.

In February of 1971, Mike and Shirley moved to a Storden, Minnesota farm and later into the City of Storden in 1984. In August of 2016, Mike became a resident of the Valley View Manor Nursing Home in Lamberton until being transferred to the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Luverne, Minnesota in December of 2017. Mike passed away at the Sanford Hospital in Luverne on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at the age of 83 years.

Mike was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden, Westbrook VFW, the Herbert-Reese American Legion in Storden, a member of the Scottish Rite of the Free Masonry, Minneapolis and the Prudence Lodge, Windom.

He is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of fifty nine years, Storden; his three children, Michael (Carol) Ahlrichs, Dundas, MN; Mark Alan Ahlrichs, Worthington, MN; and Alicia (Dan) Clauson, Stillwater, MN; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Dolores Earley, North Highland, CA; Beverly (Darrel) Poppinga, Manson, IA; and Mary Ellen (Bob) O’Conner, Badger, IA; several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, John Earley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.