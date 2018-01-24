Bill Bakker

William H. Bakker, born June 9, 1921, in Storden and raised north of Westbrook, died December 15, 2017, at the age of 96 years. He and his siblings, Dwayne, Lila, Percy and Wesley attended country school #43, a mile north of the farm of Klass and Mary Bakker. Bill and Dwayne went on to high school at Walnut Grove, joining with other men to form a band.

His military service in the Air Force took him to Arizona where he met and married his beloved Eddene. Their children numbered four: Douglas, Marlene, Phyllis and Andrea. Northwest Airlines’ 747s were Bill’s responsibility as head of mechanics until his retirement. Coincidently, the last flight of the 747 took place only days after Bill’s death.

William Bakker was preceded in death by his parents, wife Eddene and sigblings, Dwayne Bakker and Lila Scholtes.

He is survived by brothers Percy Bakker and Wesley (JoAn) Bakker; his children Douglas (Kathy) Bakker, Marlene (Patrick) Walsh, Phyllis (Michael) Steckelberg, and Andrea (Michael) Curly, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Not many are left in Westbrook who remember this good man, but those who do will smile in memory.

Bill and Eddene Bakker rest together, intered at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

