Farmers Co-op Association in ﻿Milroy burglarized

A burglary occurred at the Farmer’s Co-op Association Sunday evening – early Monday morning January 21 and 22. Person(s) entered the elevator by forcing open a door on the east side of the building, after several unsuccessful attempts at gaining entry through other various possible points of entry. Once inside, the person(s) forced open an interior door to gain access to the buildings Offices where a small amount cash was taken. There were also attempts to gain entry to the City of Milroy Public Works building and The Farmers Co-op C-Store, which were unsuccessful. The incidents are under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information about these incidents are asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at 507-637-4036.