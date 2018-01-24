Pig bandits hit Fultz Farms

tmerchant@ncppub.com

TRACY — The Redwood County Sheriff’s Department reported that early Tuesday and Wednesday morning last week 96 feeder pigs were stolen from a confinement barn at Fultz Farms, Incorporated in Springdale Township.

The value of the pigs was put at $5,760. The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information leading to the arrest of persons involved with the theft can call 507-637-4036. Persons giving information can remain anonymous. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s department.