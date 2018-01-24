Fifty-cent stamp is here





tmerchant@ncppub.com

SPECIAL — Last October the United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes that took effect Jan. 21, 2018. For most people the price change will be a minimal impact raising the price of a one ounce letter from 49 cents to 50 cents a 2 percent increase.

By comparison U.S. First Class postal rates still are lower than several major countries around the globe. To mail the same letter from

Canada would cost you 68 cents. In Japan it would cost 73 cents, in Australia you would pay 78 cents, Germany is 82 cents, Great Britain is 85 cents, and if you are in France it is 86 cents. That should make you feel better about mailing in the good old U.S.A.

The increases of all types of mail — letters, flats, parcels, carrier route, direct mail retail is 1.908 percent average.

It is too late now, but if you bought forever stamps before the price increase you would have beat the increase for a while. Happy posting!