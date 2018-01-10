



Fran R. VanDeWiele, age 64 of Garvin, passed away Monday, January 01, 2018 at his home. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Victory Christian Church in Balaton. Following the funeral service, at Fran’s request, his body will be donated to the University of Minnesota to promote medical education. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Murray County Hospice and Shetek Lutheran Ministries. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com

﻿Fran R. VanDeWiele was born July 15, 1953 in Tracy, Minnesota to Ray and Bev (Lavicky) VanDeWiele. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. He graduated from Walnut Grove High School. Fran went on to further his education at Worthington Community College and the University of Minnesota, MPLS. On December 18, 1971, Fran was united in marriage to Teresa Ourada at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Together they had 3 children and 8 grandgirls. Fran enjoyed farming and raising livestock. He worked in the swine industry for most of his career. Fran’s passion was being outdoors fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Many sunny days were spent on the water at Lake Sara.

Fran is survived by his wife Teresa of Garvin; children: Travis (Kim) VanDeWiele of Burnsville, Amy (Eric) Trulock of Big Lake, Abby (Michael) Hubin of Westbrook; grandchildren: Sydney and Olivia VanDeWiele, Hattie, Lilly, and Aubrey Trulock, Mikayla, Gabby, and Reilly Hubin; his mother Bev

VanDeWiele; mother-in-law Arlis Ourada; siblings: Jeff (Shari) VanDeWiele, Laurie (Greg) Vosberg, and Lisa (Tim) Schenk; his beloved dog Ike; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Ray, father-in-law Edward Ourada, son-in-law Chris Hannasch, and niece Ashley Snyder.