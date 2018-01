tmerchant@ncppub.com

WESTBROOK — The city council moved forward on a proposal to annex a strip of land on the east side of Westbrook. The land is located on Fir Avenue. Matt Jackels and David Schneider will be using the land for residential development projects. A motion was made to proceed with the process of annexation of the land, and passed unanimously by the council.

