Mike Kells, Westbrook

“Staying inside as much as possible.”





Faith Maguire, Walnut Grove

“I don’t think about it.” I just hit it head on.”





Terry Yang, Walnut Grove

I like it.” (Even after returning from a 20-day SE Asia trip.)

Wendy Cole, Westbrook

“I like it.” (She arrived from California 4 years ago and has no regrets.)