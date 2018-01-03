



David Mulder, 37, of Doon, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at his home.

Funeral service was Saturday, Dec. 30, at Doon United Reformed Church with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Doon.

David John Mulder was born Sept. 30, 1980, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Leon and Shirley (Vander Ziel) Mulder. The family moved to Doon when David was 3 months old and he lived in Doon the rest of his life.

On Dec. 27, 2003, he married Joy Bleyenberg. He had various jobs prior to working in service for Automated Waste Systems in Hull beginning in 2002. He then started in sales in 2003, selling equipment for AWS through Mulder Equipment Sales.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Jackson, Kendra and Elijah of Doon; his parents of Doon; two sisters, Sheila (Bart) Weaver of Sioux Falls and Amy (Randy) Brands of Boyden, Iowa; his parents-in-law, Art and Mary Bleyenberg of Hull; a brother-in-law, Aaron (Kim) Bleyenberg of Tatum, New Mexico; three sisters-in-law, Marideth (Mike) Van Otterloo of Hull, Janae (Kyle) Vander Schaaf of Hull and Janeane (Chris) Van Ginkel of Doon.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dan,﻿ and his grandparents.