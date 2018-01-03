Carol Doherty





Carol R. Doherty, 64, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at Rock Rapids Health Centre.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Dec. 29, at the Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Carol Ruth VandeWeerd was born June 4, 1953, in Canton, South Dakota, the daughter of John “Jack” and Jennie (Smidstra) VandeWeerd. She was raised in Rock Valley, Iowa, and attended Rock Valley Community Schools, graduating in 1971. She continued her education at Stewarts Beauty School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On June 15, 1974, she married Dennis Doherty. The couple lived on a farm between Inwood and Larchwood. She was a beautician, providing care for several nursing homes in the area for many years. She also worked as a custodian at West Lyon School.

Survivors include her husband; four children, Sandra (Alvin) Knobloch of Alvord, Iowa, Perry Doherty of Larchwood, Corey (JoDelle) Doherty of Yankton, South Dakota, and LeeAnn (Andrew) Reichert of Doon, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; her siblings, John (Noreen) VandeWeerd of Orange City, Iowa, Gloria (Brad) Koele of Moville, Iowa, Gary (Elaine) VandeWeerd of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Tom (Jody) VandeWeerd of Rock Rapids; stepsiblings, Ron (Helen) VandeWeerd of Jacksonville, Florida, Al (Emilie) VandeWeerd of Sac City, Iowa, and Rod Kooima of Inwood; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat (Dave) Mansmith of Hartland, Wisconsin, Jane Stockwell of Hartford, South Dakota, Roy (Sharell) Doherty of Larchwood, Colleen (Grant) Kirkholm of Inwood and Cletus Doherty of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Travis Lee Doherty; her parents; stepmother, Alice VandeWeerd; mother- and father-in-law, Donald “Bud” and Lucile Doherty; sister, Sharon VandeWeerd; step﻿siblings, Bonnie Kooima and Dorothy and Henry Sage; and brother-in-law, Jim Doherty.