Pipestone, Minn.

Mildred Stoltenberg, 96, of Pipestone, Minnesota, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Elk River, Minnesota.

Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 29, at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone, with burial in Old Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone.

Mildred Ludwigs was born Feb. 4, 1921, near Chatsworth, Iowa, to Eilert and Agnes (Ladwig) Ludwigs. She moved with her parents to a farm near Craig, Iowa, where she attended school.

On April 18, 1945, she married Donald Roberts and the couple farmed in the Larchwood, Iowa, area 10 years. In 1955, they moved to Pipestone. Her husband died Oct. 8, 1993. On Oct. 28, 1995, she married Clifford Stoltenberg. After Clifford’s death in 2005. She became a resident of Storybook Apartments in Pipestone in April 2006. In 2012, she moved to Elk River, Minnesota.

Survivors include three children, Dale (Kimlyn) Roberts, Dianne Roberts and Debbie (Greg) Weigold; three grandchildren and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her husbands ﻿and six brothers.