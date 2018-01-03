



Cade Stensland, 31, of Larchwood, Iowa, died in a traffic accident Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Cade Curtis Stensland was born Dec. 22, 1985, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Curtis and Stephanie Stensland. He grew up near Larchwood. He graduated from West Lyon High School in 2004 and earned a degree in diesel mechanics from Iowa Lakes Community College in 2006. He drove truck for Dean Foods in addition to working on the family farm.

On Jan. 24, 2014, he married Christina. He had recently begun working with his family by beginning Star Sister Organic Hops Farm.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Charlotte, Bristol and Elliott; his parents; Christina’s parents, Skip and ﻿Lori Romans; two sisters, Courtney (Kenny) Linton and Cassidy (Bubba) Hawf; Christina’s siblings Sarah, Dayton and Dayona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Eddie and Gladys Stensland and Leo and Claretta Konietzko, and Christina’s father, Calvin Hornung.