Iowa’s population has grown by an estimated 98,842 people since 2010, according to new estimates provided to the State Data Center from the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2017 estimated total population of the state is 3,145,711 people, which leaves Iowa ranked 30th in the nation for size.

(Information provided by Gary Krob, State Data Center coordinator.)