Looking forward to 2018

A new year is full of possibilities. According to numbers from Statistic Brain Research Institute and published on statisticbrain.com, 41 percent of Americans usually make New Year’s resolutions, with 44 percent of them setting self-improvement or education-related resolutions. Money-related resolutions are expected to be set by 42 percent, weight-related resolutions by 32 percent and relationship-related resolutions by 22 percent.

While not everyone sets an actual New Year’s﻿ resolution, the changing of the calendar from one year to the next is an opportunity to reflect on the year gone by and consider what may be to come. A few people shared what their New Year’s resolutions will be.