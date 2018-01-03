



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Storden, MN at 11:00 a.m. for Gerald Lynn Parker, with Pastor Marcelle Jensen officiating. Honorary bearers are all of Gerald’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Storden, MN at a later date.

Gerald Lynn Parker was born on May 14, 1940, in Amo Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota to the late Carol Calvin and Alice (Solomonson) Parker. He was baptized at the Amo Lutheran Church in rural Storden and later confirmed at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden and attended Storden Public Schools. Gerald worked in many different areas including, installing underground telephone cable for Shepman Company and also worked for the City of Storden in their maintenance department.

In 1991, Gerald met Isabelle “Belle” Ayers and on August 19, 2014, they were united in marriage in their home in Storden and enjoyed their years together as a couple. In 2014, Gerald was diagnosed with colon cancer. Gerald passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at his home in Storden at the age of 77 years.

Gerald was a longtime member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Belle Parker, Storden; six children, Greg (Nancy) Parker, Belle Plaine; Tammy Huseby of Redwood Falls; Paul (Paula) Parker of Storden; Dean (Jessica) Parker, Westbrook; Clay (Leslie) Parker, Walnut Grove; Beth Parker, Sauk Centre; three step-children, Shannon Oleson, Fairmont; Stacey (Mike) Groen, Little Rock, IA; Heidi (Jeremy) Anderson, Baltic, SD; 27 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Linda) Parker, Brooklyn Park; Janet (Douglas) Johnson, Storden; Kathy Domeier, New Ulm; sister-in-law, Wanda Parker, George, Iowa; bother and sisters-in-law, Bill (Marlys) Blanchette, Storden; Charlie (Louise) Taylor, Storden; Paul (Jean) Leopold, Heron Lake and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Carol Calvin and Alice (Solomonson) Parker; brothers, Derold, Jimmy and David in infancy; brother-in-law, Charles Domeier; sister-in-law, Darlene Parker and brother-in-law, Richard Ayres.