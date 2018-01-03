



Nancy Carol Byers, age 78 of Westbrook, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at her home after a brief illness. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27 at Jeffers Baptist Church in Jeffers. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Nancy was born August 23, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to Arthur and Ruth (Anderson) Midgley. She graduated from Westbrook High School, and attended Ancker Hospital School of Nursing. On August 19, 1960, Nancy was united in marriage to Harris Byers at Immanuel Baptist Church in Westbrook. Nancy worked at the Westbrook Hospital from 1960 to 1976, and worked at the Westbrook Nursing Home for about 12 years until her retirement in 1999. Nancy was a member of the Jeffers Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking.

﻿Nancy is survived by her husband Harris; children: Susan (Christopher) Roeben of Rydal, PA, Kevin (Karolyn) of Westbrook, Linda (Ken) Bennett of Lindstrom, & David (Leah) of Rapid City; grandchildren: Caleb & Abigail Roeben, Joshua (Stephanie), Amy, & Nathan Byers, Victoria & Quinten Bennett, Arianna, Tyson & Sierra Byers; and great grandson Hudson Byers. Preceding her in death are her parents.