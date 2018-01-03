Find of the century…millennium…or…

cvanloh@ncppub.com
Storden residents Diane Rose and Mike Sullivan take their rock hunting seriously, and they have a collection of valuable rocks found in unexpected places. Last July 4 weekend, they found what might be their find of a lifetime, especially for our area, when they set out to search for agates along the Des Moines River flood plain south of Storden.
“It’s a matter of being in the right place at the right time,” said Sullivan.
“The best thing I know is that our find came with the glacier,” added Rose.
Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.