Doon, Iowa

Earl Gort, 83, of Doon, Iowa, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at his residence near Doon.

Memorial services were Saturday, Dec. 23, at Doon United Reformed Church with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Doon.

Hilbert Earl Gort was born Oct. 20, 1934, near Doon, son of Jasper and Winifred “Winnie” (Buwalda) Gort. He graduated from Doon High School and worked at the meat locker in Doon.

On Feb. 11, 1955, he married Dolores “Dee” Koel. They lived west of Doon and he worked for Valley State Bank in Rock Valley, Iowa, 22 years and also farmed.

Survivors include two children, Bonnie (Kelvin) Brower of Inwood, Iowa, and Wade (Jan) Gort of Rock Valley; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (John) Santema of Rock Valley; sister-in-law, Faye Gort of Hudson, South Dakota, and brother-in-law, Harold B. Vermeer of Sioux Center, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, John Gort, and sister, Mildred Vermeer.﻿