Brandon, South Dakota﻿

Robert Aamlid, 80, of Brandon, South Dakota, passed away Dec. 20, 2017, at Bethany Home, Brandon.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Robert Leroy Aamlid was born April 14, 1937, in Bridgewater, South Dakota, to Abraham and Clara (Scharffenberg) Aamlid. He grew up in Bridgewater. He majored in economics at South Dakota State University and was involved in Army ROTC. His military involvement continued until receiving an honorable discharge June 17, 1968.

On Dec. 28, 1958, he married Sandra Lee of Inwood. They lived in Bridgewater where he owned and operated a bulk agricultural oil business and was a partner in an agricultural services/fertilizer business. He was a boat salesman at the end of his work career.

Survivors include his children, son, Brian (Denise); daughter, Cindy (John) Chisham; daughter, Sharon (John) Miner; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Shirley Donnelly and Phyllis Wettergreen.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.